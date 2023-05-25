Water safety tips for Memorial Day weekenders

As many people are heading to the water for Memorial Day weekend, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office provided some tips on how to stay safe.
By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – As many people are heading to the water for Memorial Day weekend, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office provided some tips on how to stay safe.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Make sure your boat has the safety equipment you got life vests, a throw,” said Capt. Jason Murphy.

A lot of people will make their way to the water during Memorial Day weekend and Murphy said he wants them to be safe.

“When you’re driving the boat, just be aware of your surroundings. Make sure you’re looking out for people skiing on jet skis, swimming. Make sure you’re paying attention to the other people as you drive in case they make a mistake out there,” Murphy said.

He said life jackets are really important, especially now, as water temperatures feel a long way from summer.

“The colder water temperatures, you know that could drain you quicker,” Murphy said. “People can fatigue if they’re out there. I think at six and under, they have to have one on when they’re on the boat at all times. They’re not very comfortable, but it’s safe. So, it’s important to have them on the boat and make sure people are wearing them when they need them.”

This weekend may also bring out some first-time boaters, and Murphy also had advice for them.

“When you’re on the lake you’re supposed to move around the lake counter-clockwise,” he said. “The biggest thing is just give yourself some space between other boats, try to stay out of their way.”

No matter how experienced you are, Murphy said safety is a choice we can all live with.

“Keep up on your boater safety, just be aware of your surroundings and everybody have a good, safe Memorial weekend,” he said.

The Marine Division of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling lakes from now through Labor Day.

Read next:
High school therapy dog retires due to health issues
Blue the therapy dog.
AG’s office releases new information about Edenville Dam failure
Flooding from the 2020 dam breaks in Sanford.
Woman seeks living organ donor after devastating diagnosis
Riley is seeking a living kidney donor.
Jury awards family $31M to provide health care for brain-damaged child
Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liam's Law was re-introduced to the State House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 24.
Bill introduced to require adult changing tables in public restrooms
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
Emagine Theatres showing family-friendly movies for $3
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Flint Police Department
Man killed, another critically injured in 2 Flint shootings
MSP: Sanford girl abducted, sexually assaulted

Latest News

Teen receives diploma while recovering in hospital from crash
An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
Water safety tips for Memorial Day weekenders
Inside the Pitch