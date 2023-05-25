Water safety tips for Memorial Day weekenders

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – As many people are heading to the water for Memorial Day weekend, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office provided some tips on how to stay safe.

“Be aware of your surroundings. Make sure your boat has the safety equipment you got life vests, a throw,” said Capt. Jason Murphy.

A lot of people will make their way to the water during Memorial Day weekend and Murphy said he wants them to be safe.

“When you’re driving the boat, just be aware of your surroundings. Make sure you’re looking out for people skiing on jet skis, swimming. Make sure you’re paying attention to the other people as you drive in case they make a mistake out there,” Murphy said.

He said life jackets are really important, especially now, as water temperatures feel a long way from summer.

“The colder water temperatures, you know that could drain you quicker,” Murphy said. “People can fatigue if they’re out there. I think at six and under, they have to have one on when they’re on the boat at all times. They’re not very comfortable, but it’s safe. So, it’s important to have them on the boat and make sure people are wearing them when they need them.”

This weekend may also bring out some first-time boaters, and Murphy also had advice for them.

“When you’re on the lake you’re supposed to move around the lake counter-clockwise,” he said. “The biggest thing is just give yourself some space between other boats, try to stay out of their way.”

No matter how experienced you are, Murphy said safety is a choice we can all live with.

“Keep up on your boater safety, just be aware of your surroundings and everybody have a good, safe Memorial weekend,” he said.

The Marine Division of the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will be patrolling lakes from now through Labor Day.

