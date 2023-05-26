Beautiful weather for Memorial Day Weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’re finally to the Memorial Day Weekend, and for anything you have going this weekend, you should have great weather!

We could use some rain, but at least we should avoid it for the heavy travel and heavy event weekend. Whether you’re participating in local ceremonies and services, or camping, boating, etc. You should have great weather for all of it!

Water temperatures are still chilly this weekend. Be careful if planning on being around the water. (WNEM)

One thing to keep in mind if you’re planning on being near the water is that water temperatures are still chilly in the 40s and 50s around the Great Lakes, and could be chilly on inland lakes also. Keep that in mind before jumping in as cold shock is a hazard we may not be thinking about with this first big outdoor weekend,

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will be sunny to mostly sunny through the rest of the daylight hours and will be clear to mostly clear through the overnight hours. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold this evening, with 60s and 70s for most of the evening before we settle mostly in the 40s for overnight lows.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to stay in the 40s for most. (WNEM)

Our coldest areas could see 30s, but we’re not expecting enough frost to justify an advisory tonight. Winds will be light and variable or calm tonight.

Saturday - Monday

There won’t be much variation from day to day through this weekend, with sunshine expected from the beginning of the weekend, through the end of the weekend on Monday.

The only change we expect is a few more high clouds on Sunday that could filter our sunshine at time. We still don’t expect any rain through the weekend so any outdoor activities are full go!

Winds aren’t expected to be terribly strong any day this weekend, but will have an easterly component. This will keep areas downwind of the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron cooler through the next few days, as we’ve seen much of this week. The specific highs for each day this weekend can be seen below.

Have a wonderful and safe Memorial Day Weekend and be sure to take at least a moment to think of those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we can enjoy this weekend!

High temperatures for this Saturday. (WNEM)

High temperatures for this Sunday. (WNEM)

High temperatures for this Monday. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.