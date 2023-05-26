Denny Stolz, former Michigan State football coach, dies at 89

Former Michigan State football coach Denny Stolz has died
Denny Stolz
Denny Stolz(Michigan State University)
By By The Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Denny Stolz, who was named football coach of the year in four conferences, has died. He was 89.

Michigan State announced Stolz died on Thursday. The family informed the school of his death, and no cause was given.

Stolz was 126-92-2 over 21 seasons with the Spartans, Bowling Green, San Diego State and Alma College. He was the 1974 Big Ten coach of the year and was also named the top coach in the Mid-American Conference, Western Athletic Conference and Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

The Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Famer played three sports at Mason High School and went on to play Division III football and baseball at Alma, where he later won 35 football games over six seasons as coach.

Stolz was Michigan State's defensive coordinator under College Football Hall of Fame coach Duffy Daugherty for his final two seasons before being promoted to coach and going 19-13-1 from 1973 to 1975.

He went on to win 56 games over nine seasons at Bowling Green, winning MAC titles in 1982 and 1985, then was 16-19 in three years at San Diego State.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Most Read

Bay City surgeon sentenced to prison for health care fraud
Riley is seeking a living kidney donor.
Woman seeks living organ donor after devastating diagnosis
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank...
FBI seeks information on attempted bank robbery in Saginaw
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
Emagine Theatres showing family-friendly movies for $3
Bay City receives $1M to demolish blighted properties

Latest News

Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson celebrates in the dugout with teammates after scoring on a...
Tigers play the White Sox leading series 1-0
A peregrine falcon is held before being banded, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich....
Fuzzy falcon chicks who nest at Michigan State football stadium get tracking bands
A 10-year-old boy was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint by three people while at a bus stop...
Michigan man gets community service for shooting anti-abortion campaigner
FILE - Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, answers questions during a news conference, Sept....
Ford decides to keep AM radio on 2024 models, will restore AM on two electric vehicles from 2023
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, Thursday, May...
Michigan governor set to sign state’s new red flag gun law