Driver expected to survive head-on crash with semi truck on I-69

A two-vehicle collision closed the northbound lanes of I-69 on May 23, 2023.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police has released new details regarding Tuesday’s head-on collision on I-69 involving an SUV and a semi truck.

Background: Northbound I-69 reopens after head-on collision involving semi truck prompts closure

Police said the driver of the SUV is a 53-year-old man from Charlotte. The SUV was seriously damaged when investigators said the driver crossed the southbound lanes of I-69, near Vermontville Highway, drove into the northbound lanes of I-69 and struck the semi truck head-on.

The driver of the SUV was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

The collision caused the freeway to be closed for several hours Tuesday.

