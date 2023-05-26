Driver expected to survive head-on crash with semi truck on I-69

POTTERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police has released new details regarding Tuesday’s head-on collision on I-69 involving an SUV and a semi truck.

Police said the driver of the SUV is a 53-year-old man from Charlotte. The SUV was seriously damaged when investigators said the driver crossed the southbound lanes of I-69, near Vermontville Highway, drove into the northbound lanes of I-69 and struck the semi truck head-on.

The driver of the SUV was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

The collision caused the freeway to be closed for several hours Tuesday.

