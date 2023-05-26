Flint City Bucks to host home opener this weekend

Flint City Bucks First Home Game of the season is on Saturday. #Sponsored by Dort Financial Credit Union
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Back for a fifth year at Kettering University, the Flint City Bucks will kick off at Kettering’s iconic Atwood Stadium.

The Bucks will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against the undefeated Grand Rapids Midwest United FC.

The Flint City AFC is also playing at home this weekend. The AFC looks to remain unbeaten when they rematch with AFC Ann Arbor at 7 p.m. Friday night at Atwood.

Flint City AFC is ranked eighth in the W league’s opening power rankings.

Tickets are available at app.gopassage.com/events/2023-flint-womens-game-2.

