Genesee Co. receives $731K for mental health services

Federal funding has been awarded to a Genesee County organization to help improve mental health...
Federal funding has been awarded to a Genesee County organization to help improve mental health services.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GENESEE CO. Mich. (WNEM) -Genesee County received $731,000 to support mental health crisis services.

The grant was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support Genesee Health Systems.

“Every Michigander deserves access to affordable health care, including mental health care. I am thrilled to announce this federal grant, which will improve crisis care in our community,” Congressman Dan Kildee said. “In Congress, I will continue to bring federal resources home to better support Michiganders struggling with addiction and other mental health conditions.”

Danis Russell, CEO of Genesee Health Systems, said he wants to thank Kildee for his support.

“This grant will allow us to expand mental health crisis services in our community. These services include mobile co-response teams with local law enforcement, improving coordination with the state and federal 988 system for crisis calls, and expanding our mobile crisis team to meet people where they are in the community when they are in need and providing appropriate follow-up after the crisis has been resolved,” Russell said.

The grant will help community members provide better care for Michiganders who are not able to afford the help, Kildee’s office said.

