‘It’s going to be a great summer’: Feet on the Street preps underway

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Preparations for Bay City’s Feet on the Street were in full swing on Friday, May 26.

City leaders have brought the pandemic-era event back for another year.

“We’re closing down a portion of Center Avenue, Saginaw Street behind me, and Third Street in Downtown Bay City,” said Kellie Rupp, the marketing director for Downtown Bay City.

Those streets will be closed down from now through Labor Day, Rupp said.

On Friday, crews were getting things ready for the summer-long Feet on the Street event.

“We’re going to have health and wellness classes, live music, lots of different activities,” Rupp said. “A lot of the different businesses are putting patios out and porches and places for you to hang out in the streets.”

Bay City’s Downtown Development Authority director Michael Bacigalupo said Feet on the Street may take place in the summer, but businesses feel the impact across the calendar.

“This is the greatest thing for downtown, and the restaurants are packed inside and out. The shops, they get a lot more residual business. Whether it’s today, or the next day, and then they’re coming down all the time during the year. And that’s why this is such a great thing for the downtown area,” Bacigalupo said.

He added Feet on the Street will bring millions in revenue to Bay City.

“We’re looking at approximately 200,000 people in Downtown Bay City this summer alone, which the economic impact of that is $22 million,” Bacigalupo said.

Rupp said she is hoping people will stop by when the first events begin next Tuesday, May 30.

“I just invite everyone to come shop, eat, and hang out in Downtown Bay City this summer,” Rupp said. “It’s going to be a great summer.”

