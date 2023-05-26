Motion filed against Flint, mayor for lead pipe replacement

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A motion was filed on Friday to hold the city of Flint and Mayor Sheldon Neeley in contempt for failing to reach certain milestones in its lead pipe replacement program.

Those milestones were from a February 2023 federal court order.

Plaintiffs in the Concerned Pastors for Social Action v. Khouri filed five motions to enforce the 2017 settlement agreement “due to persistent and ongoing violations by the city of Flint,” the Natural Resource Defense Council (NRDC) said.

“We’re approaching a decade without safe drinking water in Flint; that’s a lifetime for many of Flint’s children. It’s unacceptable that, even after we’ve come back to court several times and won, our officials are failing to finish the job,” said Melissa Mays, one of the plaintiffs in the case and operations manager of Flint Rising.

Along with violating the February court order, the city also missed a key May 1 deadline to fill the gaps in tracking restorations, the NRDC said, adding the city doesn’t know how many addresses require property repairs.

“The city of Flint’s ongoing failures to finish the job it committed to in 2017 are causing new harm to the Flint community. Thousands of residents have waited—some for years—for the City to fix their torn-up lawns or broken sidewalks. We will continue to hold the City accountable until every Flint resident gets the benefits guaranteed to them,” said Sarah Tallman, a senior attorney with NRDC.

The motion filed on Friday asks federal Judge David M. Lawson to hold Neeley and the city of Flint in contempt and order a daily fine of $500 until the city fixes its violations.

“Flint residents deserve better. Today we are asking the court to hold the city and its mayor accountable for the obligations they agreed to, to bring clean safe drinking water back to the City of Flint, ensure that residents’ lead pipes are replaced and that their properties are restored. We will not rest until that is achieved,” said Bonsitu Kitaba, deputy legal director for the ACLU of Michigan.

TV5 has reached out to the city of Flint for comment.

