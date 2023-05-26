One killed, 2 others injured in Saginaw crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was killed and two other adults were injured in a crash in Saginaw on Thursday.

It happened about 10 p.m. on Mershon Street near Hammond Street.

A 2008 Mercedes sedan left the road, struck some trees, and came to a stop after striking a basketball hoop in the front yard of a house on Mershon Street, the Saginaw Police Department said.

The driver of the car, 34-year-old Ida Murchison, of Saginaw, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants in the car, a 33-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, were injured in the crash. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man is in critical condition and the woman suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police believe extreme speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.