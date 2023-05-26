One killed, 2 others injured in Saginaw crash

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was killed and two other adults were injured in a crash in Saginaw on Thursday.

It happened about 10 p.m. on Mershon Street near Hammond Street.

A 2008 Mercedes sedan left the road, struck some trees, and came to a stop after striking a basketball hoop in the front yard of a house on Mershon Street, the Saginaw Police Department said.

The driver of the car, 34-year-old Ida Murchison, of Saginaw, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other occupants in the car, a 33-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, were injured in the crash. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The man is in critical condition and the woman suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police believe extreme speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

