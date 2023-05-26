Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

PHOTOS: A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door was locked. (Matt Rexroad via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (CNN) – Anyone who has been locked out of their house or car can likely relate.

A Southwest Airlines pilot found himself locked out of the flight deck recently.

With no other option to get inside, he crawled through an airplane window.

The airline says a customer inadvertently locked the flight deck door while using the restroom.

A passenger on the San Diego to Sacramento flight snapped pictures of the ordeal.

The passenger says he was impressed with the pilot’s dedication - and that the flight only left eight minutes late.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay City surgeon sentenced to prison for health care fraud
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank...
FBI seeks information on attempted bank robbery in Saginaw
Riley is seeking a living kidney donor.
Woman seeks living organ donor after devastating diagnosis
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
Emagine Theatres showing family-friendly movies for $3
Bay City receives $1M to demolish blighted properties

Latest News

RAW: Man arrested, accused of opening door on flight
Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Woman brings raccoon to Petco for nail trim, lets other customers kiss it
A SUV caught fire on US-10 in Midland County on Friday.
Westbound US-10 restricted due to car fire