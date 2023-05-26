Proposed bill would ban cat declawing in Michigan

By Emily Brown
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A bill was proposed to Michigan Legislature on Thursday, May 25 that would ban cat declawing in Michigan.

House Bill 4674 was introduced on Thursday and is sponsored by Rep. Jimmie Wilson Jr. (D – District 32) and multiple other state representatives. The bill was referred to the Committee on Agriculture.

House Bill 4674 would amend 1978 PA 368, entitled “Public health code,” by adding section 18830.

The proposed bill states that a licensee cannot perform by any means an onychectomy, a partial or complete phalangectomy, or tendonectomy procedure, or any other surgical procedure that prevents normal functioning of the claws, toes, or paws on a cat.

The only exception would be if the procedure is necessary to address a therapeutic purpose.

The bill states that “cat” means a domestic cat of the species Felis catus or a hybrid of that species. Cat includes, but is not limited to, a savannah cat, Serengeti cat, Maine coon, Bengal cat, or chausie.

“Therapeutic purpose” means a physical medical condition of a cat including, but not limited to, an existing or recurring illness, infection, disease, injury, or abnormal condition in the claw of a cat that compromises the cat’s health.

Therapeutic purpose does not include a cosmetic or aesthetic reason or a reason of convenience in keeping or handling a cat.

