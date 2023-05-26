Saginaw Street brick replacement project on track

There is progress on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint as the brick replacement stays on pace.
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The project also includes water main replacement, storm sewer, curb, sidewalks, and pavement markings.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley said the infrastructure project is just one part towards the revitalization of Flint.

“This project is a real important project for the city of Flint, it really speaks to the revitalization of the city and our downtown are. Once we complete all the projects in the downtown area with state projects, road, and infrastructure, this will be a great place for families for entertainment and to reside,” he said.

The $5.8 million investment is expected to be completed by the fall of next year.

The bricks were first laid in 1898 and the last full brick replacement was in 1936.

