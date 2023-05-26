Son charged for attacking father with hatchet, prosecutor says

John Cornelius Darby IV
John Cornelius Darby IV(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Oakland County man was charged after being accused of attacking his father with a hatchet.

John Cornelius Darby IV, 22, of Southfield, was charged on Wednesday, May 24, for the attack on his 51-year-old father. He was charged with assault with intent to murder, which can carry a life sentence.

Darby allegedly attacked his father with a hatchet on May 23, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said, adding the victim suffered multiple severe lacerations and injuries.

After the attack, Cornelius is accused of taking his father’s truck. Michigan State Police located him, along with the bloody weapon later that evening, the prosecutor’s office said.

Darby was arrested. His bond was set at $1 million.

The victim remains in critical condition, but the prosecutor’s office said he is expected to survive.

“Acts of violence within families are especially tragic, and devasting,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. “We will continue to pursue justice vigorously for the victim in this case.”

Darby is due back in court on June 7 for a probable cause hearing.

Read next:
Genesee Co. receives $731K for mental health services
Federal funding has been awarded to a Genesee County organization to help improve mental health...
MSU reports gunman watched campus tours, searched school shootings prior to mass shooting
Flowers are left at the foot of the Spartan statue to remember three Michigan State University...
One killed, 2 others injured in Saginaw crash
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Michigan wrangler reflects on viral fame from I-75 cow rescue
A team of wranglers lassoed a cow on a Michigan highway with the help of state police after it...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay City surgeon sentenced to prison for health care fraud
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank...
FBI seeks information on attempted bank robbery in Saginaw
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
Emagine Theatres showing family-friendly movies for $3
Riley is seeking a living kidney donor.
Woman seeks living organ donor after devastating diagnosis
Bay City receives $1M to demolish blighted properties

Latest News

Strawberry Festival returns in June
Federal funding has been awarded to a Genesee County organization to help improve mental health...
Genesee Co. receives $731K for mental health services
MSU reports gunman watched campus tours, searched school shootings prior to mass shooting
One killed, 2 others injured in Saginaw crash