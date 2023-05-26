Son charged for attacking father with hatchet, prosecutor says

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An Oakland County man was charged after being accused of attacking his father with a hatchet.

John Cornelius Darby IV, 22, of Southfield, was charged on Wednesday, May 24, for the attack on his 51-year-old father. He was charged with assault with intent to murder, which can carry a life sentence.

Darby allegedly attacked his father with a hatchet on May 23, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said, adding the victim suffered multiple severe lacerations and injuries.

After the attack, Cornelius is accused of taking his father’s truck. Michigan State Police located him, along with the bloody weapon later that evening, the prosecutor’s office said.

Darby was arrested. His bond was set at $1 million.

The victim remains in critical condition, but the prosecutor’s office said he is expected to survive.

“Acts of violence within families are especially tragic, and devasting,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. “We will continue to pursue justice vigorously for the victim in this case.”

Darby is due back in court on June 7 for a probable cause hearing.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.