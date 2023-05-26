Strawberry Festival returns in June

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The annual Strawberry Festival is making a comeback in June after a three year interruption.

The announcement was made by Community Village staff and management on Friday, May 26, stating the festival was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 50-year tradition is a favorite of all ages. The event will offer strawberry shortcake with ice cream, feature carnival games, the old-fashioned cakewalk, and food truck favorites for those who bring an appetite. A silent auction will also be featured.

The Strawberry Festival will also host musical guests. Marty Veirs will start the afternoon, and Count N Change will take center stage early evening followed by John & Andy.

“The festival committee promises a beautiful evening with plenty of picnic table seating - perfect for enjoying music, conversation, and that wonderful strawberry shortcake,” a Community Village spokesperson said.

The funds raised at the festival will be used to add quality of life for up to 90 Community Village residents. These funds are typically used for hair care, birthdays, and Christmas presents and decorations.

Strawberry Festival is on June 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.