Traffic picking up for Memorial Day weekend

Roads are getting busier as people get a jump start on their Memorial Day travels.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“We’re headed up to Traverse City. I’m from Lexington, Kentucky,” said traveler Larry Ritchey.

People from near and far have begun hitting the road to get to their holiday weekend destinations.

“Well, I just flew in. I’m originally from Michigan and I live in Sarasota, Florida and it’s hotter than hell there. So, I’m absolutely loving it here, this is like, so beautiful,” said Paula Clark, another traveler. “I’m going to see all my cousins for Memorial Day and have a wonderful time. We’re going to be eating, drinking, and having a bonfire and celebrating memorial and the veterans that served our country.”

If you have plans to travel this weekend, get ready for the increased crowds.

“Traffic has been horrible. We’ve had a lot of stopping and a lot of backups, so it hasn’t been smooth,” Ritchey said.

Michael Grayson, another traveler, said he didn’t think traffic was that bad on Thursday, but he added he could tell it was going to pick up.

However, that won’t stop weekend goers from hitting the roads. AAA announced they are expecting the most travel between Thursday and Friday between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Travelers TV5 spoke with on Thursday advised others to prepare for the drive, enjoy the weekend, and be safe.

