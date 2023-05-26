Warmer Friday with wonderful weekend weather ahead!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s another frosty start in Mid-Michigan with temperatures falling well into the 30s under clear skies. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place for all of Mid-Michigan for this morning. A more recent development in the forecast is our northern row of counties possibly falling into the upper 30s tonight. While frost -- and a frost advisory -- are possible, the chance is much lower. Essentially, outside of our M-55 counties, we aren’t expecting frost at least through our 7-Day Forecast. There’s a very likely chance that we’re done with frost for the spring after today.

Today

It’s a cold start so you’ll definitely want to have a jacket for the bus stops, if you have school today! Otherwise, if you’re getting your holiday travels off to an early start this morning, roads are in great shape with dry weather and clear skies. These nice travelling conditions will hold all day as sunshine will continue. Temperatures this afternoon will be warmer than Wednesday and Thursday, eventually up to 70-71 degrees. The Thumb and folks near the shoreline will be a handful of degrees cooler, but certainly warmer than the last couple of days as well. The wind will be northeasterly with a speed of 5 to 10 mph.

Friday will be warmer! (WNEM)

Tonight

Clear skies hold through the overnight with lows falling mostly to 42 degrees. As mentioned above, our northern counties may dip into the upper 30s so frost is a possibility there, but it’s not a guarantee. The chance is definitely not as good as the last couple of nights. We’ll have a calm wind, so all-in-all it’ll be a very quiet night!

Friday night will be cool, but quiet. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

There will be some high clouds from time-to-time over the weekend but it won’t subtract from any bright conditions across our area. Highs will reach up to 76 degrees on Saturday, then 78 degrees on Sunday, before 82 degrees on Monday. Lows will land around 48 degrees on Saturday night, then 50 degrees on Sunday night. Through the entire weekend, wind speeds stay around 5 to 10 mph with a northeast direction. Any services you’re attending, or if you plan on heading to the Alma Highland Fest or Frankenmuth for the Dog Bowl and Balloons Over Bavarian Inn, it’ll be a great weekend for it! We wish you a wonderful, fun-filled, and safe Memorial Day Weekend!

Memorial Day Weekend is in great shape! (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.