Westbound US-10 restricted due to car fire

A SUV caught fire on US-10 in Midland County on Friday.
A SUV caught fire on US-10 in Midland County on Friday.(WNEM)
By Anna Kathman
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Westbound US-10 is restricted to one lane after Stark Road Exit 119 in Midland County due to a car fire.

The fire was reported about 1 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Midland County Central Dispatch is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Stick with TV5 on the air and online for updates.

Read next:
Son charged for attacking father with hatchet, prosecutor says
John Cornelius Darby IV
Strawberry Festival returns in June
Maverick Food Pantry stocks up for the new year
Mid-Michigan girl preps for disc golf world championship
Aryll Behrends is sponsored by Evolution Disc Golf from Shields.
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic in Michigan construction zone
Road work generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay City surgeon sentenced to prison for health care fraud
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank...
FBI seeks information on attempted bank robbery in Saginaw
Riley is seeking a living kidney donor.
Woman seeks living organ donor after devastating diagnosis
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
Emagine Theatres showing family-friendly movies for $3
Bay City receives $1M to demolish blighted properties

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic in Michigan construction zone
TV news update: Friday afternoon, May 26
Aryll Behrends is sponsored by Evolution Disc Golf from Shields.
Mid-Michigan girl preps for disc golf world championship
Strawberry Festival returns in June