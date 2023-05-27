Excellent holiday weekend weather, next week brings the heat

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Good Saturday morning, Mid-Michigan and happy weekend! We have excellent conditions in store for the weekend!

TODAY:

Temperatures are starting out in the 40s and 50s this morning at of 8:30am and will continue to steadily rise through the rest of the morning and afternoon. Now temperatures will vary depending on where you are, but in general, temperatures into the middle 70s are expected. Temperatures will of course be cooler for folks along the lakeshore. Expect nearly full sunshine most of the day with some passing high clouds at times. Winds should be generally light and variable, with gusts only reaching about 10mph. Otherwise, there’s not too much to mention, its going be a nice day!

Temperatures gradually cool through the evening, with continued light winds and quiet weather, so expect an excellent evening for outdoor activities! Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s, continuing our quiet and dry stretch.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TOMORROW:

We have another beautiful day in store for Mid-Michigan tomorrow with another day of mostly sunny skies and temperatures making their way into the middle and upper 70s, in general, depending on where you are. Much the same as today, those along the lakeshores will still be cooler. Additionally, I also don’t find it impossible that areas furthest from the lakeshore see temperatures nearing or reaching the 80 mark.

THIS WEEK:

We warm up big time next week, with out first ‘heatwave’ of the summer. Expect a several days with temperatures in or above the middle 80s.

