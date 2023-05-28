A beautiful Sunday followed by a similar but warmer Memorial Day

By Kyle Gillett
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We have another beautiful day in store for Mid-Michigan this afternoon and evening with mostly sunny skies and temperatures making their way into the upper 70s and lower 80s, in general, depending on where you are. Much the same as today, those along the lakeshores will still be cooler. Additionally, I also don’t find it impossible that areas furthest from the lakeshore see temperatures reaching well into the lower 80s. Just after the 8 o’clock hour we already have temperatures pushing into the upper 50s and lower 60s, so we are on the up and up!

Of note for today: we have been very dry this month, so that has caused some increased fire danger concerns. Its not the biggest deal ever, just be smart about your outdoor activities (bonfires, grilling, fireworks etc).

MEMORIAL DAY:

Tomorrow we will continue the dry, sunny and generally quiet conditions making for another great day for outdoor activities. The only difference will be our high temperatures which will soar into the lower-middle 80s for a decent majority of the area. Of course, lakeshore communities will be cooler, but with a lighter wind tomorrow, the influence of the lake wont be as great, thus we will have more folks making it in the lower 80s. Again, be smart with bonfires, fireworks and grilling.

