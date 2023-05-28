Family safe after RV catches fire, spreads to garage

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A family is safe after an RV caught fire outside of a home in Flint Township.

Fire Marshall Tim Nester said the department got the call to the fire at Ketzler Dr. off Lennon, and when first responders arrived on scene the fire spread to the garage.

The family inside the house got out safe, but the home received significant damage.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.