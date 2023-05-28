Former teacher killed by car while walking across street to check mailbox

An Upstate school board member was hit by a car while checking his mailbox.
By Zach Prelutsky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A school board trustee in South Carolina died after he was hit by a car while crossing the road to check his mailbox, according to authorities.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said 74-year-old Jimmy “Randy” Grant died Friday night after he was struck by a vehicle.

The coroner’s office said the crash occurred just after 10 p.m. on S.J. Workman Highway and near Sam Davis Road near Woodruff.

WHNS reports Grant was a longtime teacher and coach at Woodruff High School. At the time of his death, he served as Vice Chairman of the Spartanburg County District Four Board of Trustees.

The superintendent of Spartanburg School District Four, Dr. Rallie Liston, said the Woodruff community lost “a great friend who had a true servant’s heart” in a statement.

Officials said the driver of the car was not injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the case.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 43-year-old Flint Township man was driving his car south in the northbound lanes...
Police: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after wrong way crash on I-75 Saturday night
A SUV caught fire on US-10 in Midland County on Friday.
Westbound US-10 back open, unrestricted after car fire
Nessel claims Boyce Hydro knew the Edenville Dam could fail if water levels in Wixom Lake were...
‘Just frustration’: Flood victims respond to new Edenville Dam information
Strawberry Festival returns in June
Dog Bowl and Balloons over Bavarian Inn are kicking off the holiday weekend.
Frankenmuth events kick off holiday weekend

Latest News

Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor...
Josef Newgarden gives Roger Penske his 19th win in dramatic Indianapolis 500
The live-action/CGI remake of the classic Disney tale outswam all competitors at the Memorial...
“The Little Mermaid” makes box office splash with $95.5 million opening
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
One major artery affected, beginning Thursday MDOT plans to begin repaving 4.2 miles of I-75...
MDOT: Pack extra patience when heading home from holiday travel, projects restart on Tuesday