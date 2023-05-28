German Hanseatic Inspiration cruise ship visits Manistique

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting its journey in Milwaukee, the German Hanseatic Inspiration anchored in Manistique on Sunday bringing more than 200 tourists.

As local businesses finished preparations for their new guests, Upper Crust Kitchen Lead Katie Birdsley said she is excited about their new visitors.

“We’re super excited about the cruise ship,” Birdsley said. “We love having people come here, we love sharing how beautiful it is here and we just couldn’t be more excited. We got here super early and we are just super pumped.”

Birdsley said she hopes the Manistique community leaves a lasting impression on the visitors.

“We love our community in general here in Manistique, we’re very much a small community so we all work together,” Birdsley said. “To be able to share that with other people is just a lovely gift we can give.”

This was the first of three ships to dock in Manistique this summer.

Hanseatic Staff Member Tom Lindner said he is looking forward to exploring the U.P. and its local areas.

“We are looking forward to the nice countryside, nice culture and nice places on the Great Lakes,” said Lindner.

Mayor of Manistique, Kimberly Shiner said this cruise ship brings an amazing opportunity for Manistique and the rest of the U.P.

“We’re hoping that the visitors come down and visit our community, maybe take a look in our shops and our restaurants,” Shiner explained. “We hope they take a look around and bring family and friends back.”

Shiner said she is excited for the Manistique community to meet new faces from around the world.

The Hanseatic plans to visit Manistique two more times this summer before ending in Canada.

