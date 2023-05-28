MDOT: Pack extra patience when heading home from holiday travel, projects restart on Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A heads up to holiday travelers; road work resumes Tuesday throughout Michigan after most projects took some time off for Memorial Day weekend.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says it improves safety for workers and motorists. But as the projects start back up, you’ll want to pack some extra patience when heading back to work.

One major artery affected, beginning Thursday MDOT plans to begin repaving 4.2 miles of I-75 from the US-23 split in Mundy Township to Dort Highway in Grand Blanc. It includes lane closures, traffic shifts and periodic closures of all northbound lanes in the evenings at 6 to 7 each morning.

Another headache to add to the drive home for one out of state driver.

“The rough roads just beating you to death,” said Texas traveler Billy Moore.

He says a bumpy I-75 set back plans to make it to Mackinac Island.

“It was great until we broke a spring shackle so we are waiting on a welder right now,” Moore said. “We should get it today and get to Alpena today. Then we are meeting some folks. They are going to travel with us.”

MDOT is asking drivers to remain vigilant at the wheel. Just this past Thursday, an MDOT contractor was struck and killed near Lansing. MDOT is asking you allow for extra tme.

