Pleasant evening continues, warm and quiet Memorial Day tomorrow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures currently sitting in the middle and upper 70s for much of Mid-Michigan just after 7PM, will continue to gradually cool off through the rest of the evening. Thankfully the calm and pleasant weather remain in place, giving way to excellent conditions for any outdoor evening activates.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s once again early tomorrow morning.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

MEMORIAL DAY:

Tomorrow we will continue the dry, sunny and generally quiet conditions making for another great day for outdoor activities. The only difference will be our high temperatures which will soar into the lower-middle 80s for a decent majority of the area. Of course, lakeshore communities will be cooler, but with a lighter wind tomorrow, the influence of the lake wont be as great, thus we will have more folks making it in the lower 80s. Again, be smart with bonfires, fireworks and grilling.

