Quiet night in store, beautiful weekend continues tomorrow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures will continue to gradually cool through the evening, with continued light winds and quiet weather, so expect an excellent evening for outdoor activities! Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s, continuing our quiet and dry stretch.

TOMORROW:

We have another beautiful day in store for Mid-Michigan tomorrow with another day of mostly sunny skies and temperatures making their way into the middle and upper 70s, in general, depending on where you are. Much the same as today, those along the lakeshores will still be cooler. Additionally, I also don’t find it impossible that areas furthest from the lakeshore see temperatures nearing or reaching the 80 mark.

