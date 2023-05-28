Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal

Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the Venice Grand Canal. (Vigili del Fuoco)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.

Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strawberry Festival returns in June
A SUV caught fire on US-10 in Midland County on Friday.
Westbound US-10 back open, unrestricted after car fire
Nessel claims Boyce Hydro knew the Edenville Dam could fail if water levels in Wixom Lake were...
‘Just frustration’: Flood victims respond to new Edenville Dam information
Dog Bowl and Balloons over Bavarian Inn are kicking off the holiday weekend.
Frankenmuth events kick off holiday weekend
One killed, 2 others injured in Saginaw crash

Latest News

Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Raccoon euthanized after woman brings it to pet store and other customers kiss it
Police say a 43-year-old Flint Township man was driving his car south in the northbound lanes...
Police: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after wrong way crash on I-75 Saturday night
Italian authorities are investigating a large green fluorescent water that appeared in the...
Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal
A man inspects his office damaged by a drone during a night attack, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
Russia launched ‘largest drone attack’ on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day; 1 killed