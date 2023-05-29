Gorgeous Memorial Day weather, warming up even more this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Memorial Day is setting up to have perfect outdoor weather! Humidity will continue to stay low with plenty of sun and warm temperatures. This just continues the wonderful stretch we’ve had through the weekend too, so expect much of the same today!

We are in need of some rain; unfortunately, there’s barely any in the extended forecast. The only chance in the near-term is Tuesday, then there’s a small chance again on Sunday. Take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast. At this point, Saginaw is tied for the 3rd driest May on-record (which goes back more than 100 years) while Flint is currently sitting at its 11th driest May on-record. Saginaw has officially picked up 0.80″ since May 1st, while Flint has picked up 1.08″.

Today

With influence from high pressure we’ll stick with sunny skies all through today. It will be beautiful weather if you planned on heading out to any of the area Memorial Day parades, going to the lake, or just spending some time in the backyard. We’ll reach up to around 76 degrees by noon, with highs eventually up to 85 degrees. Our western locations could get even warmer than that with 87 to 88 degrees not out of the question. The wind will stay northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph keeping our shoreline communities closer to 70 degrees.

Tonight

Clear skies will take us through the overnight hours with a low at 54 degrees. The wind will stay northeasterly, but turn calm. Overall, great weather to have the windows open and get some fresh air!

Tuesday

As mentioned earlier, the only chance for rain in the near-term is Tuesday afternoon. The heating of the day may be able to allow for a pop-up shower to form, but that chance is still very low and highly localized due to an overall lack of moisture in our atmosphere. If you do happen to fall under one of the only showers in the afternoon, know that it won’t last very long at all!

Highs will reach up to 89 degrees with more of an east southeast wind. Speeds stay low at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity levels will slightly go up, but still stay largely comfortable. Dew points will only get closer to about 55 degrees.

We wish you a safe Memorial Day today!

