Memorial Day events held across mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Memorial Day events were held throughout mid-Michigan, honoring those who have sacrificed everything.

A festive crowd was gathered up and down Washington Avenue in Saginaw for the Annual Memorial Day Parade. Veterans in attendance spoke about what the event means to them.

“It means a lot to me because, you know, being in the Marine Corps and getting everybody, all the service people together today to celebrate this great day,” said veteran Dick Mallette.

Roosevelt Chapmin Jr., another veteran, said he remembers his comrades who did not make it.

“I’m here to honor them, and I’m also thankful that the good Lord blessed me to make it back here,” Chapmin said.

After the parade, a wreath-laying ceremony took place, and U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee spoke. Monday, May 29 was his first day doing public events since having surgery to remove cancer six weeks ago.

“Those veterans that stood side by side with those who made that ultimate sacrifice knew that it could’ve been them as well,” Kildee said. “So, while we honor those who are gone, let’s also do so by giving our gratitude, our thanks, and our support to those who are still among us.”

In Genesee County, Sheriff Chris Swanson recognized those in his office who are currently serving or have served during the Memorial Day Parade in Burton.

“That right there is a great crew and they’re flanked by their brothers and sisters behind,” Swanson said. “And so, I just want to say thank you to everybody who served our country, who is serving our country, and who will serve our country. Happy Memorial Day.”

And in Bay County, a Memorial Day celebration was held at the USS Edson to honor those we lost.

Michael Buda, vice president of the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum, said we should never forget what the men and women in uniform did for us.

“When someone gives up their life for someone else’s, it’s the greatest sacrifice that someone can make. And we should honor them and respect the fact that they gave up their life to protect our freedoms,” Buda said.

