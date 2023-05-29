Pleasant Memorial Day evening in store, cranking up the heat tomorrow.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Conditions this evening will be prime for any outdoor activities you have planned as temperatures will gradually fall from the middle 80s into the lower 70s by sundown, and eventually into the lower 50s early tomorrow morning. The light wind and clear skies with also remain in place for the rest of the evening and overnight tonight. The pleasant conditions will make way for excellent outdoor-activity-weather! Here is a check of your hour-by-hour for this evening:

TOMORROW:

As mentioned above, temperatures will start out in the lower 50s for most, with a few upper 40s up north. We will be talking again about the clear skies, light winds and overall pleasant conditions once again to start the day. The major difference between today and tomorrow will be widespread temperatures making it well into the upper 80s for much of the area by Mid-Afternoon.

Additionally for tomorrow, we do have the very low chance of working in some low and very light chances for rain -- again, *low and very light* rain chances. We have the chance for a few small pop-up showers during the middle-late afternoon through the early evening. These showers should generally remain lighter, with some moderate downpours possible. At this time, not much rain is expected out of these. Most of Mid-Michigan will remain entirely dry tomorrow.

