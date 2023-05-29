Police: 56-year-old man found shot in torso

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Blanc Township Police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the torso.

On Sunday, May 28 at 11:25 p.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Glenmeadow Ct. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators found a 56-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Besides detectives, Grand Blanc Township Police said the Michigan State Police Bridgeport Crime Lab is also investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 810-424-2611.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.