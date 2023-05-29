Police: 56-year-old man found shot in torso

Deadly shooting investigation.(MGN)
By Anna Kathman
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Grand Blanc Township Police are investigating the death of a man found shot in the torso.

On Sunday, May 28 at 11:25 p.m., officers responded to the 7100 block of Glenmeadow Ct. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators found a 56-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Besides detectives, Grand Blanc Township Police said the Michigan State Police Bridgeport Crime Lab is also investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 810-424-2611.

