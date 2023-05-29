Buena Vista Twp. Police K-9 injured at Frankenmuth Dog Bowl

K-9 Nvee was injured at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl.
K-9 Nvee was injured at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl.(Curtesy Photo)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Buena Vista Township K-9 suffered an injury at the Frankenmuth Dog Bowl and will need further treatment.

K-9 Nvee, from the Buena Vista Township Police Department, suffered an injury at Dog Bowl on Sunday, May 28, Nvee’s official Facebook page said in a post.

The post said that Nvee’s dad has him at the hospital, where he has had x-rays and has been given medication, adding he will need to see a surgeon/specialist.

“Dad will know more on Tuesday what additional tests and procedures he will need. Please pray for Nvee and his dad,” the post said.

The post said it has no idea what Nvee’s medical costs will be.

“Thank you so much for your prayers and support, it is greatly appreciated,” the post said.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more.

Read next:
Pigeon man in critical condition following motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash.
Michigan bikers honor fallen soldiers
Michigan bikers honor fallen soldiers
Police: 56-year-old man found shot in torso
Deadly shooting investigation.
MDOT: Pack extra patience when heading home from holiday travel, projects restart on Tuesday
Roads are getting busier as people get a jump start on their Memorial Day travels.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 43-year-old Flint Township man was driving his car south in the northbound lanes...
Police: 2 dead, 1 critically injured after wrong way crash on I-75 Saturday night
Family safe after RV catches fire in Flint Twp.
Family safe after RV catches fire, spreads to garage
Deadly shooting investigation.
Police: 56-year-old man found shot in torso
A SUV caught fire on US-10 in Midland County on Friday.
Westbound US-10 back open, unrestricted after car fire
One major artery affected, beginning Thursday MDOT plans to begin repaving 4.2 miles of I-75...
MDOT: Pack extra patience when heading home from holiday travel, projects restart on Tuesday

Latest News

Motorcycle crash.
Pigeon man in critical condition following motorcycle crash
TV news update: Monday afternoon, May 29
Deadly shooting investigation.
Police: 56-year-old man found shot in torso
Michigan bikers honor fallen soldiers