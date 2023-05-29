Serious crash on Dixie Hwy, police investigating

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Hannah Mose
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan State Police are investigating the scene of a serious crash that occurred on Dixie Highway.

MSP said a serious crash took place on the 6500 block of Dixie Highway in Bridgeport Township. The crash occurred near I-75.

Police are on the scene and investigating, MSP said.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about this incident.

