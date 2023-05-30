Chip seal programs start in Genesee Co.

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Road Commission will start the 2023 chip seal program on May 31, if the weather permits.

Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following roads:

  • Richfield Rd. (Victoria Station to M-15)
  • Belsay Rd. (Potter Rd. to Coldwater Rd.)
  • Coldwater Rd. (Belsay Rd. to M-15)

Traffic might be temporarily detoured on some roadways, motorists are advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.

