Chip seal programs start in Genesee Co.

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee Road Commission will start the 2023 chip seal program on May 31, if the weather permits.

Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following roads:

Richfield Rd. (Victoria Station to M-15)

Belsay Rd. (Potter Rd. to Coldwater Rd.)

Coldwater Rd. (Belsay Rd. to M-15)

Traffic might be temporarily detoured on some roadways, motorists are advised to expect delays or seek an alternate route.

