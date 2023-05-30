DNR: Fire conditions extreme throughout Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said fire conditions are extreme throughout the state and some mid-Michigan counties have burn restrictions.

The DNR said its fire crews responded to a few fires over the weekend, which included a 136-acre wildfire that was started by a campfire.

The public is asked to keep water nearby if you are starting a fire in a county/township that is not under burn restrictions, the DNR said.

Before you light any open debris fire, the DNR said you must check its burn permits management system map to see if there are any burn restrictions in the county or township in which you intend to burn.

The following counties with burn restrictions in TV5′s viewing area are:

Iosco County;

Ogemaw County;

Roscommon County;

Arenac County;

Gladwin County;

Clare County;

Bay County;

Midland County; and

Isabella County.

The map data on the website is updated by 10 a.m. daily. If the time or date displayed on the website is older by 10 minutes, you will need to refresh the page to display the most current information.

If you are unsure about whether you can burn, the DNR said you can contact your local fire department for more information.

“Fire conditions are extreme throughout the state right now. Stay safe out there,” the DNR said.

For more information on burn permits and restrictions, visit the DNR’s website.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.