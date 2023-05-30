Fire breaks out at Saginaw recycling company.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire broke out at American Resource Management, a full service recycling company, on Tuesday, May 30.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday on Boxwood Street and Garey Street in Saginaw.

A TV5 news photographer said there appears to be no injuries, adding it is a very busy scene.

There are four firetrucks on scene, including a ladder truck, the TV5 photographer said, adding firefighters are fighting the fire from the outside of the building.

Stay with TV5 as we work to learn more about this incident.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.