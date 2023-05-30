Fire breaks out at Saginaw recycling company

By Emily Brown
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire broke out at American Resource Management, a full service recycling company, on Tuesday, May 30.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday on Boxwood Street and Garey Street in Saginaw.

A TV5 news photographer said there appears to be no injuries, adding it is a very busy scene.

There are four firetrucks on scene, including a ladder truck, the TV5 photographer said, adding firefighters are fighting the fire from the outside of the building.

