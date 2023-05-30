GM announces $50K in grants to local nonprofits

GM awards grants to local Saginaw Charity
GM awards grants to local Saginaw Charity(WNEM)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Three local nonprofits are getting a boost from a $50,000 charitable donation by General Motors Grand Rapids Operations.

The grants were provided through GM’s Community Impact grant program, awarding grants to 157 nonprofit organizations.

The vehicle company said it has provided more than $13 million since 2019 through their grant program, adding the grants align with the company’s goals of STEM education, vehicle and road safety, and community development.

The three locally funded nonprofits include:

  • Girl Scouts: The grant will support the “Fun with Purpose” K-12 curriculum to inspire girls to embrace and celebrate scientific discovery.
  • United Way of Saginaw County: The grant will support programs designed to achieve outcomes in the areas of health, education, and finical stability.
  • First Ward Community Center: HTe grant will help provide after-school programs and STEM education to teens.

For more information about GM’s nonprofit grant program click here.

