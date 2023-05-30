Heat sticks around the next few days

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It was a beautiful weekend for Memorial Day services and travel and although we’ve turned up the heat, it’s still been a beautiful day.

We expect to stay on the very warm and hot side of things the next few days, but we don’t expect this heat to last the duration of the 7-Day Forecast, with some 70s starting to pop up again into next week. As for meaningful rainfall, that remains hard to come by and outside of a hit and miss chance, we’re going to remain dry most of the time.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny through the rest of the daylight hours and any cloud cover that has bubbled up this afternoon will diminish with the heating of the day. We’ll be mostly clear to clear overnight.

There is a very small chance for a sprinkle or isolated shower tonight with some of the fair weather clouds bubbling up, but it’s not a chance you should be looking over your shoulder for, or getting your hopes up for if you need the rain. This small chance at best will diminish around sunset and afterward.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 50s and 60s. (WNEM)

Temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s most of the evening before settling in the 50s and 60s for overnight lows. Winds should remain light into Wednesday morning, if not going completely calm. It should be a smooth start for the commutes and bus stops on Wednesday!

Wednesday

More of the same can be expected on Wednesday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures making a run at 90 degrees away from the lakeshore. Winds will primarily be southeasterly on Wednesday around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be hot once again. (WNEM)

As the day goes on and a lake-breeze front develops to our west and moves inland, it may “run into” our southeasterly wind near some of our western areas, which will trigger a collision and force the air upward. Where that collision occurs, it’s possible we see a few showers and thunderstorms develop. The better chance is expected to remain to our west near US-131, but our chance doesn’t appear to be completely zero.

The chance is better on the west side of the state, but there is a small chance a few stray showers could find their way into Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Any chance for rain will diminish into later Wednesday evening as we start cooling down from the heat of the day. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s.

