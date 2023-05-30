Memorial Day ceremony held at Flushing Cemetery

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - A Memorial Day ceremony was held at a cemetery in Flushing to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“I certainly will never forget my brothers and sisters who died so we can be free and we can be here today and do what we like to do,” said Michael Bowen, a Vietnam veteran and Flushing resident.

As the sun began to set Monday evening, members of the American Legion Flushing Post 283 hosted their annual Memorial Day Observance at Flushing Cemetery in front of the Sailors and Soldiers Monument, honoring the military men and women who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms Americans enjoy today.

“When you look at the amount of people that showed up today to honor our veterans, to honor those who have fallen…it instills hope in me that not just those who have fallen know that they will be remembered, but the families that they left behind feel honored and respected and loved,” said Michigan Rep. Jasper Martus.

During the ceremony, the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War fired muskets during a gun salute.

Along with memorials and parades, musicians across the country performed “Taps Across America” to honor Memorial Day.

Andrea Millington had the honor of performing Taps, and she said that when she performs it, she says a little prayer to ensure she does our fallen service men and women proud.

Millington said if she could talk to them, she would throw her arms around them, give them a big hug, and cry.

“Say, ‘Thank you, for all of us, from all of us. Just thank you,’” she said.

John Howe, the post commander for the American Legion Flushing Post, said in a way, those who have fallen are still here because he is thinking about them.

Everyone gathered for the ceremony in Flushing was hoping that Americans take time to understand, remember, and honor the meaning of Memorial Day.

“Remember the warrior. Remember them every day, and make every day Memorial Day,” Bowen said. “I would hope that people that experience today for the right reasons remembering the fallen will not forget them tomorrow.”

