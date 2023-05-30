MSP: Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation

By Emily Brown
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKENLUST TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a ditch.

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 on Westside Saginaw Road near Delta Road in Frankenlust Township.

The driver, David Scholl, 65, of Bay City, lost control of his 05 Harley Davidson and crashed into the ditch, Michigan State Police said.

According to MSP, lifesaving efforts were attempted by bystanders and first responders, but Scholl died at a nearby hospital due to the injuries he suffered.

Speed is a suspected factor, MSP said.

MSP are continuing to investigate the crash.

