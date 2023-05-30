Summer heat is here this week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Memorial Day couldn’t have had better weather with a lot of sun and summer-like temperatures. This continues today with the heat going up even more! We need rain around Mid-Michigan, some could see a few showers pop up this afternoon though it’s going to be a very localized and brief chance. Take a look below at how far behind rainfall is for the month of May. Saginaw is still on track for its 3rd driest May on record, Flint for its 11th driest May.

Rain deficit as of the end of the day of Monday, May 29th. (WNEM)

Today

Out to the bus stop conditions are great! We have sunny skies and temperatures at a comfortable level. Temperatures will warm up impressively today, most will be right around 80 degrees just at 11 AM or noon. Highs will check in at 89 to 90 degrees with an east southeast wind from 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will see highs into the upper 80s/low 90s. (WNEM)

Any showers that pop up today will be due to the heating of the day, but they’ll be extremely localized and short-lived. Your best bet is to plan on dry weather today, but if you happen to fall under a shower today, know it’ll move in and out very quick!

Tuesday afternoon could see an isolated pop-up shower. (WNEM)

Tonight

Clear skies will take over again as the atmosphere resets overnight. We’ll see a low of 61 degrees with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. As dew points work more into the 50s, you’ll notice an added bit of stickiness to the air. Conditions won’t be unbearably muggy by any means, but it just won’t be as dry as of recent.

Tuesday night sees lows falling to upper 50s to lower 60s. (WNEM)

Wednesday

It’ll be mostly sunny again with essentially a repeat performance of Tuesday. Highs will reach up to 90 degrees with a south southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. Also like Tuesday, there could be a pop-up shower in the afternoon but anything that does form will be highly isolated again.

Wednesday will have highs right around 90 degrees. (WNEM)

Lows will fall to 61 degrees too for Wednesday night. More of this heat continues the rest of the week too, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

