4 Great Lakes up for awards in USA Today competition

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Four of the five Great Lakes are nominees for awards in USA Today’s 2023 “10-Best Reader’s Choice” in two categories.

Lake Huron, Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, and Lake Erie are all nominees in the category for “Best Lake” and “Best Lake for Watersports.”

The “Best Lake” category also includes lakes in other states, like Crater Lake in Oregon and Grand Lake in Colorado. USA Today wants its readers to vote for the lake they think is the best. Ten of these lakes will be chosen as winners in this category.

Vote for your favorite lake in the United States.

The “Best Lake for Watersports” category also includes lakes in other states, like Lake Cumberland in Kentucky and Lake McConaughy in Nebraska. USA Today wants its readers to vote for the lake they think is all-around best for watersports. Ten of these lakes will be chosen as winners in this category.

Vote for your favorite lake for watersports in the United States.

You can vote for your favorite lake once per category, per day until noon EST on Monday, June 5.

The 10 winning lakes from each category will be announced on Friday, June 16.

