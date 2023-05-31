8-year-old drowns in pond

By Emily Brown
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAPEER CO., Mich. (WNEM) - An 8-year-old died in Columbiaville after drowning in a pond.

On Tuesday, May 30 shortly after 5 p.m., deputies from the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a private residence on Pyles Road in Columbiaville.

The call was for an 8-year-old not breathing after being found submerged within a pond, the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, live saving efforts were started and continued by Marathon Township first responders and Lapeer County EMS Ambulance Service during transports to an area hospital.

However, the 8-year-old did not survive, the sheriff’s office said, saying the child was pronounced dead within the Emergency Division of McLaren Lapeer Region.

“This appears to be a tragic incident and heartfelt condolences are extended to the family,” the sheriff’s office said.

