Akins, Hoggard returning to MSU basketball

Both had shared intentions to go through the pre-draft process for the NBA.
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard brings the ball up court in the second half of a Sweet 16...
Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard brings the ball up court in the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Kansas Statein the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spartan basketball faithful breathed a sigh of relief on Wednesday as Jaden Akins and A.J. Hoggard indicated their return to East Lansing.

Akins, who will be a junior for the 2023-24 season, and Hoggard, who will be a senior, made the announcements in separate tweets on their respective Twitter accounts just hours before the deadline for players to retain eligibility and return to their college teams.

“Unfinished business let’s do it,” Hoggard tweeted along with two green heart emojis.

Akins had tweeted an even more simple message: “East Lansing” with a pin emoji.

Just last month, both 6-foot-4 players had made their intentions to go through the pre-draft process for the NBA known.

Hoggard started 33 of 34 games with career highs in points (12.9), rebounds (3.7), and minutes (30.6) on average. Akins averaged 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He missed part of the preseason for the 2022-23 season after undergoing foot surgery in September.

The return of Akins and Hoggard adds to the excitement for Spartans fans heading into the 2023-24 season. In April, point guard Tyson Walker and forward Malik Hall announced they will return for their fifth season of eligibility.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Dixie Hwy on Monday, May 29.
Birch Run man killed in four-vehicle crash on Dixie Hwy
Fire breaks out at Saginaw recycling company.
Fire breaks out at Saginaw recycling company
Generic police lights
MSP: Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation
Motorcycle crash
1 dead, 2 injured in motorcycle-truck crash
Extreme fire conditions map.
DNR: Fire conditions extreme throughout Michigan

Latest News

Baseball
Loons players, coaches to hold free play event for kids
Detroit Tigers
Rangers play the Tigers after Garcia’s 4-hit game
Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers play in game 2 of series
Detroit Tigers' starting pitcher Joey Wentz plays during the second baseball game of a...
Tigers open 3-game series at home against the Rangers