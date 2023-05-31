Another hot day with an Air Quality Alert in Flint

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hot weather sticks around today and will remain for the rest of the week as sunshine continues. The heat and low winds today brings in an Air Quality Alert for Genesee and Lapeer Counties. If you have a respiratory condition or are sensitive to heat and air pollutants, you’ll want to use caution today if you live in those counties!

Along with keeping yourself hydrated, you’ll need to keep your plants or garden hydrated too. There’s still no solid chance of rain in the First Alert 7-Day Forecast, and even slightly beyond that too. This has been a nearly unprecedented dry stretch of weather in May. Saginaw is likely to tie the 3rd place record for driest Mays at the end of today, and Flint is expected to clock its new 11th driest May at the end of today too.

Today

Plenty of sun carries through today just like Tuesday! The heating of the day should bring some fair weather clouds this afternoon, along with a stray shower. The chance of rain is still at 10% or less, so overall still plan on the weather to stay dry in your location.

We’ll warm up quickly today as well, by noon we’ll be close to the 85 degree mark. Many of us check in around 90 degrees for our high temperatures. The wind will be from the south at 5 to 10 mph, so this should also allow our residents along the shoreline to hold warmer temperatures too!

Tonight

Clear skies return with the atmosphere resetting overnight. Lows will fall to around 63 degrees with a calm wind. All-in-all, it’ll be a quiet night!

Thursday

A repeat performance is expected again for Thursday. This brings a high around 91 degrees with a south wind shifting easterly at 5 to 10 mph. Mostly sunny skies are expected and although we’ll still have a few fair weather clouds during the afternoon, the already miniscule chance of a pop-up shower is even lower than Tuesday and Wednesday, so we’re going to omit that from our forecast.

Stay safe and hydrated in this heat, keep doing your rain dance too!

