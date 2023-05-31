Burn ban issued for Tuscola Co.

Fire danger across mid-Michigan.
Fire danger across mid-Michigan.(WNEM)
By Hannah Mose
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Tuscola County Fire Chiefs’ Association has issued a burn ban for all Tuscola County residents.

On Wednesday, May 31, a burn ban was issued to all Tuscola County residents due to the extremely dry conditions, warm temperatures, and lack of rainfall, the Tuscola County Fire Chiefs’ Association said.

The ban was issued in accordance with the Michigan Fire Prevention Act of 1941, the association said.

The association said no burn permits will be issued until the county receives substantial rainfall, but small campfires and grilling are still permitted as long as they are attended, and the embers are fully extinguished when finished.

Contact your local fire chief with any questions.

