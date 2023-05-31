CANUSA registration now open

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Registration is now open for the CANUSA games.

The annual competition puts athletes 18 and under from Flint and Hamilton against each other for bragging rights.

The Program Director for Flint sports for the CANUSA games, Chris Collins, said there’s something for everyone to compete in.

“Everything from basketball, darts, bowling, track and field, volleyball, wrestling, weight lifting, skeet shooting, there really is something for everyone to do, adults and youth included,” said Collins.

This is the 65th year of the event.

