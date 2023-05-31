Deputies accuse man of using Nintendo ‘Duck Hunt’ pistol to rob a business

David Joseph Dalesandro is accused of using a Nintendo light gun controller to rob a business.
David Joseph Dalesandro is accused of using a Nintendo light gun controller to rob a business.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was arrested after being accused of using a pistol-shaped controller from the 1980s Nintendo game “Duck Hunt” to rob a business, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 25-year-old David Joseph Dalesandro allegedly robbed a convenience store in the Charlotte area around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

He was wearing a mask, wig and hooded sweatshirt.

Dalesandro allegedly showed the clerk the fake gun, which had been painted, and took $300 from the register.

The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.
The painted 'Duck Hunt' gun used in a South Carolina robbery.(York County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said they found Dalesandro down the street and arrested him.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Dixie Hwy on Monday, May 29.
Birch Run man killed in four-vehicle crash on Dixie Hwy
Fire breaks out at Saginaw recycling company.
Fire breaks out at Saginaw recycling company
Generic police lights
MSP: Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation
Motorcycle crash
1 dead, 2 injured in motorcycle-truck crash
Extreme fire conditions map.
DNR: Fire conditions extreme throughout Michigan

Latest News

2024 Accord sedans are displayed at a Honda dealership Friday, April 14, 2023, in Highlands...
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles and set tougher standards
FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are...
Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found across Arkansas state line, brother says