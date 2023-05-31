Firefighter ceremony paused due to structure fire

Grand Blanc Township Firefighters being sworn in on Tuesday, May 30.
Grand Blanc Township Firefighters being sworn in on Tuesday, May 30.(Grand Blanc Township Fire Department)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Only four out of 11 firefighters were sworn in at the Grand Blanc Township Board Meeting due to a structure fire being called in minutes before the meeting started.

The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department had planned on swearing in 11 firefighters and recognizing a firefighter who became full-time during the township board meeting on Tuesday, May 30.

According to the fire department however, a structure fire was called in minutes before the meeting.

“Unfortunately, our job is never on pause,” the fire department said.

They were able to swear in four new firefighters and plan to swear in those who were on the call at the next meeting on Tuesday, June 27.

“Please join us in congratulating Firefighter Blakemore, Firefighter Connell, Firefighter Simpson, and Firefighter Tetmeyer on officially taking the oath of a Grand Blanc Township Firefighter,” the fire department said.

