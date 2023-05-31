Loons players, coaches to hold free play event for kids

Baseball
Baseball
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Loons players and coaches will host a free play ball youth clinic with instructions and a player autograph session after.

The clinic will be on Sunday, June 11 at Dow Diamond. It starts at 10 a.m.

Children 5 to 12 are welcome to participate. They will learn and do things like hitting, fielding, baserunning, and agilities.

The first 200 kids to register will receive a free Franklin bat and ball set. Registration can be completed here.

All children participating will get a free lawn ticket to the Loons 1:05 p.m. game that day, courtesy of MLB.tv. Kids 12 and under will receive a free kids meal at the game as well.

During the game, the Lou E. Loon’s Kids Club Takeover will have inflatables and games kids can play during the Loons game. After the game, the kids can run the bases.

For more information about the Loons or the youth ball clinic, visit loons.com or call 989-837-BALL.

