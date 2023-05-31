Genesee County Animal Control closed due to parvo

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Animal Control is closed due to a parvo case.

The shelter announced it is closed until Thursday, June 8 because of a positive parvo case.

“We will be deep cleaning our entire building to ensure the safety of the animals in our care,” the center said in a Facebook post. “We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and we appreciate your patience and understanding while we have our animals’ best interest as our top priority.”

If you have a missing animal, you can contact the shelter with detailed information, and they will be in contact.

The shelter plans to reopen at noon on June 8.

If you have any questions, contact the shelter at 810-732-1660.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.